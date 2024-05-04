Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $343,000 Stock Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CACI International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 680,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,671,000 after buying an additional 23,521 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the third quarter worth $2,099,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the third quarter worth $12,950,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in CACI International in the third quarter valued at $628,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in CACI International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,624,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,827,369.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.64.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $414.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $293.69 and a twelve month high of $416.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $377.37 and its 200-day moving average is $347.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.19. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.92 earnings per share. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 20.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

