Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.140-2.240 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EL. Raymond James increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.92.

EL stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,791,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.58. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $209.64. The company has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.18.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.31%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

