Evercore ISI Boosts GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target to $135.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.19% from the company’s current price.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.73.

GoDaddy stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,259,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,443. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $127.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.09.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 89.25%. As a group, analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $456,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,806,997.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 624 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $75,397.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,055,912.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $456,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,806,997.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,234 shares of company stock worth $14,025,346. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $4,204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 644.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,886,000 after buying an additional 129,547 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

