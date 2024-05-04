Evercore ISI Trims DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Target Price to $35.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

XRAY traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $28.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,506,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,785. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $114,207,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 11,603,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $412,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,457 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,598,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,012 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,138,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,061,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $251,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

