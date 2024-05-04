Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Position Lessened by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $908,611.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,224,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,212,250.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $25,522.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,943 shares in the company, valued at $426,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $908,611.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,224,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,212,250.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,255,377. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.07. 1,612,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,020. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.45 and a beta of 1.26. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $56.05 and a 52 week high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

