Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Up 0.4%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $117.26 and last traded at $116.53. 7,577,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 18,209,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.03.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.06.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $457.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after buying an additional 8,726 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 384,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,656,000 after acquiring an additional 12,238 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 72,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

