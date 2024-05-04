FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $442.70.

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $428.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $380.96 and a 12-month high of $488.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $447.66 and its 200 day moving average is $454.14.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

Insider Activity

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,330 shares of company stock worth $2,740,515 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,174,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $2,024,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,874,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,833,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

