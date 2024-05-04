Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Farmer Bros. Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FARM opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.77. Farmer Bros. has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $4.04.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 65.75%. The company had revenue of $89.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 869,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the third quarter worth about $31,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. 64.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

