F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,008.00

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,008 ($12.66) and last traded at GBX 1,008 ($12.66), with a volume of 391364 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 994 ($12.49).

F&C Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,529.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 985.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 947.09.

Get F&C Investment Trust alerts:

F&C Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.40. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 2,153.85%.

Insider Activity at F&C Investment Trust

F&C Investment Trust Company Profile

In other F&C Investment Trust news, insider Beatrice Hollond bought 101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 983 ($12.35) per share, for a total transaction of £992.83 ($1,247.12). Insiders acquired a total of 203 shares of company stock worth $200,083 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates closed ended fund. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F&C Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.