Fetch.ai (FET) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.84 Billion

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $2.17 or 0.00003407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and $181.40 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00056781 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00020902 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00013751 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 848,193,896 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

