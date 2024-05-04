First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,061 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $11,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,615. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.13. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $159.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

