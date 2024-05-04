First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,969 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3,750.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $106.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.77. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $111.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

