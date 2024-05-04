First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,926 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,583,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,119 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,560,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,323,000 after acquiring an additional 152,203 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $232,218,000. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,146,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,556,000 after acquiring an additional 52,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $166,970,000.

ESGU traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.40. The stock had a trading volume of 555,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,901. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $115.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.48 and a 200-day moving average of $105.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

