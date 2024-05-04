First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 813.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.57 and a 12-month high of $53.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average of $49.78.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

