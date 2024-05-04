First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 50,638 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 91.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,638 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,063,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,531,000 after acquiring an additional 190,643 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 610.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 99,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after buying an additional 85,613 shares during the period. Rogco LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Rogco LP now owns 7,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $106.67. 7,065,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,695,924. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.15 and a 200-day moving average of $106.60.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

