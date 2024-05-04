First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,511 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $703,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 332,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 43,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $43.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.52. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $45.98.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.