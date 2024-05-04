First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 29.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 700.0% during the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 13.2% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

HII opened at $246.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.51 and a 52 week high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $655,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $655,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total value of $592,546.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,675.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,472 shares of company stock worth $2,398,345. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HII. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.