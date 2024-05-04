First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STIP. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of STIP stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.08. 370,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,875. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.42. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.52.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

