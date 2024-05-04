First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,055,000 after acquiring an additional 628,944 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,190,000 after buying an additional 14,410,073 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,385,000 after buying an additional 2,331,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,411,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,311,177,000 after acquiring an additional 31,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 28.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,433,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $379,245,000 after acquiring an additional 532,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

UPS stock opened at $146.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $192.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.44 and its 200-day moving average is $150.74.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

