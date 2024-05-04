First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,519,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,224.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,610,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,791 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,434,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,138,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 61.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,111,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $215,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,637 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $60,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. OTR Global raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $85.24. 2,327,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,772,540. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.13 and a 200-day moving average of $79.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $2,543,764.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,801.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $2,543,764.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,801.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,824.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,749 shares of company stock valued at $20,920,934 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

