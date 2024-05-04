First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,416 iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OEF. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,202,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

OEF opened at $243.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $185.74 and a 52-week high of $248.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.68.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

