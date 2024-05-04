First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 27,075 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,075 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 1.23% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPEM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $471,000.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPEM traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.59. The stock had a trading volume of 205,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,040. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.09. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $322.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.58.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.