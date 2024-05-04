First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 595 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,987 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.41. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.