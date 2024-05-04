First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

First Savings Financial Group stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.71. First Savings Financial Group has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.14.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

