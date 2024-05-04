First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,449,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,827,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 29,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 145,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $91.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.95.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.75.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

