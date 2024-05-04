First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys Shares of 2,948 Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everest Group Trading Down 0.6 %

EG stock opened at $369.75 on Friday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $331.08 and a 1-year high of $417.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $376.02 and its 200-day moving average is $378.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.57.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.11.

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In other Everest Group news, CFO Mark Kociancic bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $349.00 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,980,817. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Kociancic purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $349.00 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,980,817. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Karmilowicz bought 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $352.39 per share, with a total value of $100,431.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,400.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,485 shares of company stock valued at $874,786 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

