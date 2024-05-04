First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $843,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 103.2% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $46.86.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

