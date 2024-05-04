First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $907,000 Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu bought 85,910 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,360,270.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,487,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,984,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu bought 85,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,360,270.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,085,652 shares of company stock worth $2,892,832,080. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of KDP stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.24.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.