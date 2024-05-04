First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $920,000 Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 18.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 218,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after buying an additional 34,479 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 688.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 266,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 232,626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,096,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,673,000 after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Coterra Energy by 29.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 40,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 87.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTRA shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $28.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.22. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 23.34%. Research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

