First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $925,000 Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON stock opened at $70.37 on Friday. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Onsemi will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Onsemi from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.24.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

