First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 460.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJG stock opened at $238.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $198.52 and a fifty-two week high of $256.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.31.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,540,693.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total value of $308,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,016 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,180. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

