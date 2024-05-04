First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,395,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,200,000 after purchasing an additional 259,474 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 53.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 331,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,745,000 after acquiring an additional 114,890 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,190,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,242,000 after purchasing an additional 112,243 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 470,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,234,000 after purchasing an additional 104,350 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4,019.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,282,000 after buying an additional 100,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MOH stock opened at $339.68 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $266.35 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $384.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Activity

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MOH shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $398.55.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

