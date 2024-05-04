First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 1,004 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,811 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.90.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:LNG opened at $157.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.83. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.30 and a one year high of $183.46. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.