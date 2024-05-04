First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.09% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,773,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 568,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,492,000 after acquiring an additional 230,895 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,086,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,808,000 after purchasing an additional 206,876 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 248.3% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 277,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,430,000 after purchasing an additional 198,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,792,000.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,719. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.87.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
