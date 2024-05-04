First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 69,722 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 68,818 shares.The stock last traded at $47.65 and had previously closed at $47.64.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.09.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.