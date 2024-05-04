First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 69,722 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 68,818 shares.The stock last traded at $47.65 and had previously closed at $47.64.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.09.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 397.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

