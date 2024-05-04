Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 789,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 208,329 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $56,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 65.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $76.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.12 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $644.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.77 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,655.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,655.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $125,547.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

