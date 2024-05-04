Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,296,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,285 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $76,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 246.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $85,000.

Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $63.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $65.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

