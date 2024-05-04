Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $132.26 Million Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,672,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,461 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.57% of Trip.com Group worth $132,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 23,920 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 25,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Trip.com Group by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 918,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,118,000 after buying an additional 696,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

TCOM traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,988,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,058. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $53.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.55.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

