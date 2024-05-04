Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $137.14 Million Stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,076,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,076 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 34.16% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $137,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $868,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EXI traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.35. 6,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $106.39 and a twelve month high of $140.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.90.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

