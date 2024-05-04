Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $63.46 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 989,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,875 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $63,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 165,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,587,000 after buying an additional 11,818 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 31,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $69.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $57.20 and a 52 week high of $72.07.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.