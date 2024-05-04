Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,659 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.57% of IDEX worth $93,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 64,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of IDEX by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $428,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in IDEX by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.
IDEX Stock Performance
NYSE:IEX opened at $220.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.25. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $246.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.71.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IEX
About IDEX
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IDEX
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.