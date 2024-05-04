Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 590,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98,961 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $80,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,948,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,088,000 after buying an additional 101,404 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,055,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 77,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,193,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTLS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.85.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Chart Industries stock opened at $155.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.21. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 407.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.66 and a fifty-two week high of $184.65.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business’s revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.