Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 20,316 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,031,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 20,316 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 2.05% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $91,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 278.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $44,244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,127,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $44,244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,127,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $4,478,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,330,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 558,786 shares of company stock worth $64,340,812. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $128.78 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $21.74 and a 52 week high of $140.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

