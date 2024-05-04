Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,732,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,968,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 28.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,664,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,110,000 after acquiring an additional 806,728 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,937,000. XY Capital Ltd grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 235.2% during the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 1,119,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after buying an additional 785,552 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,060,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,900,000 after buying an additional 773,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 358.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 914,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 714,587 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $125.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.62. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $11.22.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

