Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Lowered to $81.00 at UBS Group

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.88.

Five9 Stock Performance

FIVN stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.88. 3,913,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,257. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Five9 has a 52-week low of $51.01 and a 52-week high of $92.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day moving average is $68.46.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $239.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $420,435.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 837,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,931,000 after acquiring an additional 383,002 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,236,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,291,000 after purchasing an additional 227,183 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 966.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 348,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,411,000 after purchasing an additional 315,867 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 11.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 819,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,701,000 after purchasing an additional 81,744 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 382,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,078,000 after purchasing an additional 25,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

