Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FTNT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Fortinet from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.68.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.90. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 5,061.85% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,480 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,556 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. STF Management LP increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 12,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

