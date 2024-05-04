Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Lowered to $70.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FTNT. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC cut shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.68.

Fortinet Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $6.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.88. The stock had a trading volume of 15,894,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879,701. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.71 and its 200-day moving average is $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,480 shares of company stock worth $8,021,556. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Fortinet by 156.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,664,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,411,000 after acquiring an additional 108,548 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Fortinet by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,595,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,350,000 after acquiring an additional 269,202 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 4.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,789,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,345,000 after purchasing an additional 153,119 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $203,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

