Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to C$195.00 at National Bankshares

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$190.00 to C$195.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

FNV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Veritas Investment Research lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$149.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$207.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$191.50.

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$168.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 41.21 and a quick ratio of 23.26. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$139.19 and a 1-year high of C$217.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.62, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$158.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$156.53.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.16. Franco-Nevada had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.33%. The firm had revenue of C$412.95 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 4.2780116 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.487 dividend. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -58.86%.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total transaction of C$51,707.70. In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total transaction of C$51,707.70. Also, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.29, for a total value of C$1,722,952.91. Insiders have sold a total of 16,839 shares of company stock worth $2,686,396 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

