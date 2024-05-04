Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Director Kimberly Rzomp Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) Director Kimberly Rzomp acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.14 per share, for a total transaction of $15,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,221.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Franklin Financial Services Stock Performance

FRAF stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $126.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.65.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 11.18%.

Franklin Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Franklin Financial Services

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. Franklin Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin Financial Services stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Free Report) by 2,181.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,862 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA owned about 0.96% of Franklin Financial Services worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits.

