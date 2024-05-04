Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Gap Down to $21.24

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.24, but opened at $20.50. Fulgent Genetics shares last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 54,627 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $642.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 58.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 48.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 20.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

(Get Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.